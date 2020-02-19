Shemar Moore Gets Emotional While Talking About His Mother’s Death

Prayers up for Shemar Moore and his family. Sadly, his mother recently passed away. The actor opened up on Instagram.



The 49-year-old captioned an emotional video with, “Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, best friend, and partner in crime passed away Feb 8th at 76 years old... I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don’t know how to do this life without her .... but I get my STRENGTH from her and I will be OK because of HER.”



Moore said in one of the clips, "I stay stunned. I am heartbroken… I don't know life without this woman. I don't know what to do but I will figure it out because that's what she would want."



See below:

