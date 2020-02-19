Shemar Moore Gets Emotional While Talking About His Mother’s Death

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Prayers up for Shemar Moore and his family. Sadly, his mother recently passed away. The actor opened up on Instagram.
The 49-year-old captioned an emotional video with, “Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, best friend, and partner in crime passed away Feb 8th at 76 years old... I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don’t know how to do this life without her .... but I get my STRENGTH from her and I will be OK because of HER.”
Moore said in one of the clips, "I stay stunned. I am heartbroken… I don't know life without this woman. I don't know what to do but I will figure it out because that's what she would want."
See below:
He also posted a second video with photos of his mother and Celine Dion’s 1996 song “Because You Loved Me.”
There are no details on how his mother passed away. We send our condolences to Moore and his family.
