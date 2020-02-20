Deborah Cox Is A Woman Wanted For Murder In Carl Weber’s ‘Influence’

A woman wakes in her bed covered in blood. Her husband lays dead next to her, his life fluid oozing onto their sheets. Before long the police are at her door and she’s hauled away in handcuffs. This is the nightmare scenario that singer Deborah Cox finds herself living through in the newest film coming to BET+, Carl Weber’s Influence.

Based on the best-selling book, Influence stars Cox as Savannah, a Grammy award-winning singer who is being charged with the murder of her husband Kyle Kirby (Anthony Hamilton).

Coming to her defense is family of lawyers, the Hudsons, lead by their patriarch, Bradley Hudson (Roger Guenveur Smith). Bradley is the “Johnnie Cochran of our time; and along with his son Lamont (Todd Anthony ), daughter Desiree (Drew Sidora ) and his new wife Carla (Kellita Smith), the Hudson's make up some of the best legal minds in the country.”

Watch the trailer below and stream it on BET+ starting February 20.