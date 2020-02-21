Ray J Says His Kids Are His Motivation To Work Hard

Ray J is pulling on heartstrings when he talks about his kids.

The rapper, TV personality and successful entrepreneur says his motivation to work hard is his one-year-old daughter, Melody, and newborn son, Epik.

“When I’m working hard, it’s all for them,” Ray J told People. “I want to make sure that they’re good for life.”

He shares his two children with Love & Hip Hop star Princess Love. As a new father, he told People that balancing work and parenthood can be challenging because of the amount he needs to travel. However, he said it’s worth it because his “kids are everything.”

Ray J announced Tuesday (Feb. 18) that his new song, “It Never Rains,” will drop this summer, calling it a classic for Los Angeles. Branching out from music, he is also fully immersed in the Scoot-E-Bike, an eco-friendly scooter he developed for efficient transportation.

“It’s time for all of us to kind of think about the green initiative as a whole,” said Ray J. “Monetizing it is very important. It’s on us to continue to put the message out.”

Looks like Ray J is really on his grind for his babies!