Snoop Dogg Claims He Wanted to 'Protect' Vanessa Bryant When He Lashed Out at Gayle King

Snoop Dogg went viral after he attacked Gayle King in a social media video for asking WNBA player Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s past sexual assault allegations following his death. Now the rapper is speaking out on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch.



Snoop explained his rant against Gayle King by saying, “I wanted to make sure that what I said was said the right way. And I wanted to make sure that the message was across that we love Kobe and be respectful of Vanessa and those kids.”



The 48-year-old also added, “That’s what the whole intent was: To protect that woman and them babies over there because she’s still grieving and let’s give them that respect.”

See the clip below: