Snoop Dogg Claims He Wanted to 'Protect' Vanessa Bryant When He Lashed Out at Gayle King

The rapper sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith's ‘Red Table Talk’ on Facebook Watch.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Snoop Dogg went viral after he attacked Gayle King in a social media video for asking WNBA player Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s past sexual assault allegations following his death. Now the rapper is speaking out on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch.

Snoop explained his rant against Gayle King by saying, “I wanted to make sure that what I said was said the right way. And I wanted to make sure that the message was across that we love Kobe and be respectful of Vanessa and those kids.”

The 48-year-old also added, “That’s what the whole intent was: To protect that woman and them babies over there because she’s still grieving and let’s give them that respect.”

See the clip below:

Criminal charges were eventually dropped and the case was settled in court. The latest Red Table Talk episode featuring Snoop Dogg will be released on Wednesday (Feb. 26).

(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Bud Light)

