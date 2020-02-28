Tracee Ellis Ross Faces Her Greatest Fear In New Film ‘The High Note’

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross is set to grace the big screen as Grace Davis in the upcoming film The High Note.

In the film, Ellis Ross plays a singer whose talent is only matched by her ego. Dakota Johnson also stars in the movie and plays her personal assistant, who tries to convince Davis to record new music.

“It was so much fun to be working in a different world and a different genre. It was also terrifying for me to face my dreams, I was so scared to sing!” Ross said to Entertainment Weekly regarding the six original songs she’ll sing as Davis in the Nisha Ganatra-directed movie. As the daughter of legend, Diana Ross, the audience will be delightfully surprised by Ellis Ross' voice and style.

“I really wanted this script for so long and I wanted this role. I went after it and I’m so happy with how it all turned out.”

The official plot synopsis reads as follows: “Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis, a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.”

The High Note also stars Bill Pullman and Eddie Izzard, and is slated to open in theaters on May 8. Watch the official trailer below.