Will Smith Debuts His New Look For ‘King Richard’ Film

Will Smith is known for embracing the characters he plays, and that includes their looks.

The 51-year-old actor is set to star in the upcoming film, King Richard, a biopic centered on the life of Richard Williams, father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams. The movie will follow the start of their tennis careers after being coached by their dad throughout their childhood, and Smith is already getting into character.

Smith was recently spotted looking a lot like Richard while on set, showing off his gray beard. According to People, Smith was wearing a black baseball cap, gray sweatshirt, black leggings, white pants and black and white checkered jacket.