Another ‘RHOA’ Spin-off Coming To Bravo With Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker

Production of ‘Old Lady Gang’ has started, featuring the popular Atlanta soul food diner

Published Yesterday

Written by Vanessa Etienne

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is adding yet another job to her very lengthy lists of projects. The former Xscape singer is getting another spin-off on Bravo.

Burress’ mother, Joyce Jones (affectionately known on the show as Mama Joyce) and her two aunts, Nora and Bertha will be getting their own reality series, Old Lady Gang, the same name as their popular Atlanta based soul food restaurants. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, production for the show has already started and is said to feature Burress, her husband, Todd Tucker and the staff of the restaurants.

Good Morning from #oldladygang

There is no word yet on which of the three restaurant locations (Peters Street, Camp Creek, or the mini-location in the State Farm Arena) the show will focus on, but the Old Lady Gang restaurants have received a number of awards for its popular Southern cuisine.  

Old Lady Gang will be the fourth spin-off for Burruss on Bravo since she joined the show in 2009. Her first three were The Kandi Factory, Kandi’s Wedding and Kandi’s Ski Trip.

