Another ‘RHOA’ Spin-off Coming To Bravo With Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is adding yet another job to her very lengthy lists of projects. The former Xscape singer is getting another spin-off on Bravo.

Burress’ mother, Joyce Jones (affectionately known on the show as Mama Joyce) and her two aunts, Nora and Bertha will be getting their own reality series, Old Lady Gang, the same name as their popular Atlanta based soul food restaurants. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, production for the show has already started and is said to feature Burress, her husband, Todd Tucker and the staff of the restaurants.