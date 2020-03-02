Wendy Williams Slams Bergdorf Goodman Store Over Racial Profiling Incident

Everyone knows Wendy Williams loves her glamour but a luxury department store did not roll out the welcome mat for the talk show host. The 55-year-old media personality opened up to her talk show audience about a racial profiling incident.



On today’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, she opened up about an uncomfortable encounter at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store in midtown Manhattan.

Williams said she was shopping at the store with Real Housewives’ stars NeNe Leakes and Marlo Hampton, and said, “We each had a sales girl. We gave them each all of our sizes. They’re fetching stuff…NeNe bought a handful of gowns. Marlo charged a whole bunch of stuff. But let me tell something about these girls. We not just shopped, we went upstairs and had lunch the whole bit. The three of us takeover.”



She continued, “And can I tell you something about security? They treated us like ‘the hood’ that they treat us.” Wendy rubbed her hand, which she often does when referring to race. “Yup, and that’s all I’m going to say. You can earn what you want, you can do what you want but when you are what you are, you better not be surprised about how people treat you.”



Williams also added, “We were followed like we were about to do something. So when this place tells me that I can’t post this picture, ‘I’m like I’m posting it on ‘Hot Topics’ then and I’m going to tell you exactly what it is.”



Watch the video below. Wendy’s story about Bergdorf Goodman starts around the 5:40 mark.



