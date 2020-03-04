Nene Leakes Says No Racial Profiling at Bergdorf Goodman After Store Releases Statement about Wendy Williams Claims

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes says she didn’t perceive any racial profiling in an incident at a luxury department store in New York City the way her friend, daytime talk show diva Wendy Williams did.



The “Wendy Show” host described the incident on her show Monday (March 2), in which she, Leakes and RHOA co-star Marlo Hampton were shopping in a Bergdorf Goodman store in Midtown Manhattan.

“They treated us like ‘the hood’ that they treat us,” said Williams gesturing to rub her hand, indicating race. “You can earn what you want, you can do what you want but when you are what you are, you better not be surprised about how people treat you.”

But in an appearance on the nationally syndicated radio program, “The Breakfast Club,” Leakes said she did not see it that way. “I was there, but I didn’t see it like how she saw it, I didn’t see it like how Marlo saw it” she explained. “I did see security, but I just thought security was just there, I don’t know.

Leakes said when they walked into the store, Williams instantly made a purchase of an item she liked and a sales clerk wrapped it up.

“I feel like her and Marlo were playing a little bit in the store, like playing around laughing…Marlo mentioned it to me, she said ‘do you know security has been following us since we got here?’ I said, really? I didn’t pay them any attention and Marlo said, ‘I think they’re just fascinated.’ “