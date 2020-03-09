Kenya Moore Confronted Husband Over ‘Inappropriate’ Texts With Another Woman

Moore continued to go into detail about her marriage recounting to Burruss and Bailey that she had a suspicion that her husband was involved with another woman. Her concerns intensified after she said that she saw text messages between Daly and one of his exes, according to People .

Moore tearfully shared the details with castmates Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey also stating that she never intended to separate from Daly.

On Sunday’s latest episode, Kenya Moore broke down as she recounted a shocking incident that led her to announcing her split with husband Marc Daly after two years of marriage.

“One of the women was begging him to keep the sex going even though that he was married,” the former Miss USA recounted. “She was like, ‘You make me feel this way, that way, is there any way we can keep this going?” Moore claimed. “That woman, he still communicates with after I told him, ‘This is inappropriate.”

Counting the series of events that would soon take place, Moore said that after she discovered that Daly and his ex were still in contact, she reached out to her.

“I called the b*** too, which I regret that I did,” she said. “She answered the phone and I said, ‘You might want to take me off the speakerphone, this is Mrs. Marc Daly’ … and I proceeded to let her know if she came anywhere else near my husband, I know where she lives.”

Unable to fight back her emotions, Moore told her co-stars that divorce was the last thing that she was considering.

“It’s really hard to sit here and be in turmoil the whole time and unhappy and crying? I can’t,” she said. “I have to just look at my daughter’s face and just be like, ‘If you don’t do nothing else, you’re going to look back at your mom and go, ‘You know what mom, I respect you’ because you did the right thing. You did not stand for somebody treating you a certain way.”

Moore and Daly tied the knot in June 2017 and gave birth to their daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly on November 4, 2018.

The couple split in September 2019.

Watch the clip below: