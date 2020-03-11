‘It Feels Great’: Zaya Wade Describes Coming Out In First Interview Since Announcing She’s Transitioning

Zaya Wade is living her best life.

The 12-year-old is speaking out about her identity weeks after coming forward as trans. During an interview with Where is the Buzz TV at the Truth Awards on Sunday, Zaya said:

“It feels great,” the preteen told the outlet alongside parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. “I feel like there was always something that was like I was meant to do, but I was never able to find it… I eventually just stopped looking for it and I think I found it.”

The Truth Awards, which is put on by the Better Brothers organization of Los Angeles, honors Black men and women in the LGBTQ community. Union says her family’s attendance helps demonstrate that they’re allies. Wade says it also helps them learn more about Zaya and people who share her story.

“We do not have all the answers, but us speaking out and so many others speaking out, it allows for others to be educated, it allows the narrative to change,” he explained. “The more we speak on things, the more we talk about things, so that’s all we’re doing. As we’re becoming educated, we’re trying to educate. So that’s a part of us being allies.”

Zaya said it’s important for people to “experience life to the fullest.”

“I think that really includes knowing who you are truly and being able to show other people who you are,” she added, “And that’s just what it’s all about.”

Watch the full interview below.