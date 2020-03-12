‘Black Panther’ Star Winston Duke Shares Details on Deleted M’Baku Scenes And The Sequel

Winston Duke undoubtedly became one of the breakout stars from the Marvel Universe playing character M’Baku in Black Panther.

Now, it may be a surprise to fans that the popular villain turned ally, had a longer scene that failed to make it into the hit Avengers: Endgame film.

Duke told The Hollywood Reporter that though he is confident that Marvel makes the best decisions to create the “best product,” he was a bit saddened to see that a fight scene did not make the final cut.

“The raw footage was just so long with everyone that my stuff didn’t make it in,” Duke said. “I filmed so much fighting for it, and I was really bummed to not see any of it in the movie. I did so many fighting scenes in Endgame during that final battle where they’re trying to keep the gauntlet away from Thanos. It was really cool...So, I am happy; I was just very disappointed that nobody got to see all the stuff I was doing.”

With the highly anticipated Black Panther 2 still in the works for 2022, Duke said that he had no idea what director Ryan Coogler had in store for M’Baku.

“We’re just waiting to see where it goes,” he admitted. “I’ve seen nothing, I’ve heard nothing, I haven’t been told a thing. I just trust that they’re going to invest in M’Baku and tell a really bold story.”

In the meantime, Winston Duke fans can catch him on the Netflix film "Spenser Confidential," which is currently streaming.