‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Goes Viral With Coronavirus Hand-Washing Tik Tok Video

The coronavirus has Broadway shut down, the NBA season suspended and schools closing across the country.
And if you need some inspiration to navigate the pandemic and follow experts recommendations to wash your hands, disco legend Gloria Gaynor has the soundtrack for you—her 1978 classic “I Will Survive.”
In a now viral TikTok video, which has been viewed over a million times, the 70-year-old is on camera singing “I Will Survive” and washing her hands, which is one of the best ways to prevent yourself from getting sick. The #iwillsurvivechallenge is now a movement all over the country to survive the coronavirus by washing your hands.
Watch Gaynor’s video below:
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, at least 1,663 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus. The number is more than likely higher but the Trump administration’s testing failures has limited the medical community’s ability to track infections accurately.
For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for DIsease Control and Prevention website.
