Idris Elba Slams ‘Stupid, Ridiculous Conspiracy Theories’ About Black People And Coronavirus

Idris Elba hopped on social media today (March 16) to update fans on his health following his positive test for coronavirus.

But before he talked about himself, he had a message to share, specifically with Black folks:

“Something that’s sort of scaring me when I read the comments and see some of the reactions is: My people — black people, black people — please, please understand that coronavirus ... you can get it, all right?” he said in the first of two live-streamed Q&As conducted Tuesday afternoon. “There are so many stupid, ridiculous conspiracy theories about black people not being able to get it. That’s dumb, stupid.”

He continued, “That is the quickest way to get more black people killed. And I’m talking about the whole world. Wherever we are, please understand that you can get it. ... Just know you have to be as vigilant as every other race. This disease does not discriminate. ... As a black person who has contracted the virus, it needs to be said.”