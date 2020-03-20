After Joseline Hernandez Breaks Down Over Losing Custody, Stevie J Issues Petty Response

Prior to Thursday night’s airing of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, We TV released a preview of the then forthcoming episode. Viewers got to witness Joseline Hernandez’s reaction to her losing custody of 3-year-old daughter Bonnie to her ex Stevie J.

While sitting in her bedroom with her boyfriend, Ballistic, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum learned the shocking news.

"They gave him custody," she told Balistic as she started crying. "I don't know what to do!"

To perhaps make matters worse for Joseline, Stevie, just shortly after the preview was released, posted a video of his son, Stevie Jordan Jr., playing with his youngest on Instagram.

“Stevie n Bonnie Brother & Sister fun,” he captioned the post.