AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 19: Joseline Hernandez attends "Joseline's Cabaret Miami" Zeus Network Miami Premiere at AMC Aventura on January 19, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)

After Joseline Hernandez Breaks Down Over Losing Custody, Stevie J Issues Petty Response

She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Prior to Thursday night’s airing of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, We TV released a preview of the then forthcoming episode. Viewers got to witness Joseline Hernandez’s reaction to her losing custody of 3-year-old daughter Bonnie to her ex Stevie J.

While sitting in her bedroom with her boyfriend, Ballistic, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum learned the shocking news. 

"They gave him custody," she told Balistic as she started crying. "I don't know what to do!"

To perhaps make matters worse for Joseline, Stevie, just shortly after the preview was released, posted a video of his son, Stevie Jordan Jr., playing with his youngest on Instagram.

“Stevie n Bonnie Brother & Sister fun,” he captioned the post.

Brother & Sister fun

Many in his comments called out the video as petty and insensitive. “I will not comment on this subject, he only post this video because we just saw the clip of marriage Boot camp,” one person wrote. “He was real petty for this video...smh,” another commented.

The Marriage Boot Camp episode was recorded last year and the custody arrangement was reportedly only temporary. Joseline was later awarded primary custody of Bonnie again shortly after. She and Stevie are still in the midst of their custody battle and will reportedly go to trial in May to continue the case.

Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images for The Zeus Network

