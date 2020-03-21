Gabrielle Union Scares Baby Daughter Kaavia In Hilarious Video Taken By Dwyane Wade

Being quarantined due to the coronavirus can bring out the creativity in everyone. Whether it’s FaceTiming a friend or attempting or creating the latest TikTok challenge, people are trying to find any way to pass the time.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are apparently enjoying quality time with their family. On Friday (March 20), the couple gave some insight into what they’re doing while isolated.

Wade took a video of him asking baby Kaavia James Union Wade where her mother was. “Where’s mommy? Kaavia, where did mommy go?” asks Dwyane.

After looking around for her mother to no avail, Union pops out from around the corner and surprises her 1-year-old who jumps up and lets out a high pitched squeal.

Everyone began laughing after the innocent prank.

“A game I see alot of moms playing during quarantine… “Where Did Mommy Go? ” I think shes more scared that I haven’t brushed my teeth or changed out of these Christmas pajamas in a couple days.” Gabrielle captioned the video on Instagram.

