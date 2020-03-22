Tom Hanks' Wife Rita Wilson Perfectly Raps 'Hip Hop Hurray' In Hilarious Quarantine Video

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Rita Wilson attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's Unforgettable Evening 2020 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

Chet Hanks clearly got it from his mama.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Bored celebrity quarantine videos has become its own form of entertainment — if we use that term very, very loosely. The latest to pop up on social media to amuse themselves and confuse their fans is Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks and mother of struggle rapper Chet Hanks.

Wilson, who has been isolated in Australia with her actor husband (who tested positive for coronavirus nearly two weeks ago), admits in a new video that she's going "quarantine stir crazy," and decided to pass the time by rapping to Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hurray." We could not make this stuff up:

See it to believe it

For the most part, Wilson's flow was greatly appreciated by the internet, with some even calling for her to drop a full album (something the internet never asked of her rapper son, Chet Hanks):

It's clear where Chet gets it. We're glad to see Rita doing well, and hope she and Tom Hanks will be safe at home soon.

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

