Tom Hanks' Wife Rita Wilson Perfectly Raps 'Hip Hop Hurray' In Hilarious Quarantine Video

Bored celebrity quarantine videos has become its own form of entertainment — if we use that term very, very loosely. The latest to pop up on social media to amuse themselves and confuse their fans is Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks and mother of struggle rapper Chet Hanks.

Wilson, who has been isolated in Australia with her actor husband (who tested positive for coronavirus nearly two weeks ago), admits in a new video that she's going "quarantine stir crazy," and decided to pass the time by rapping to Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hurray." We could not make this stuff up: