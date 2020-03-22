Tom Hanks' Wife Rita Wilson Perfectly Raps 'Hip Hop Hurray' In Hilarious Quarantine Video

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Bored celebrity quarantine videos has become its own form of entertainment — if we use that term very, very loosely. The latest to pop up on social media to amuse themselves and confuse their fans is Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks and mother of struggle rapper Chet Hanks.
Wilson, who has been isolated in Australia with her actor husband (who tested positive for coronavirus nearly two weeks ago), admits in a new video that she's going "quarantine stir crazy," and decided to pass the time by rapping to Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hurray." We could not make this stuff up:
For the most part, Wilson's flow was greatly appreciated by the internet, with some even calling for her to drop a full album (something the internet never asked of her rapper son, Chet Hanks):
Me finding out Rita can rap #RitaWilson https://t.co/2pDHzhzmxf pic.twitter.com/TSHLwswEz7— ⚖️ miranda writes ⚖️ (@emiranda_writes) March 22, 2020
Rita wilson did not learn Hip Hop Hooray for social media. That's been with her for some time, judging by the nuance. It made me smile.— Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) March 22, 2020
Rita Wilson is *crushing* Hip Hop Hooray... and it is clear that this is not her first time at the rap rodeo. Chet Hanks gets it from his mama. https://t.co/Nou3LorPkC— Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray) March 22, 2020
It's clear where Chet gets it. We're glad to see Rita doing well, and hope she and Tom Hanks will be safe at home soon.
