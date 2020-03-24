‘Pose’ Creator Donates Hospital Props To Help Fight Coronavirus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: Billy Porter and Ryan Murphy pose with the Tony for Best Revival of a Play for The Boys in the Band backstage at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Ryan Murphy posted about his donation on Instagram.

Pose creator Ryan Murphy posted on his Instagram that he will be donating props from the show to hospitals in dire need of supplies. Across the country medical professionals are underscoring the shortage of PPE (personal protective equipment) for hospital staff treating patients infected with COVID-19, the new coronavirus. 

“On my FX series POSE, one of our regular sets and locations is a hospital where in season 3 (spoiler) Blanca works as an AIDS/HIV counselor,” Murphy explained, sharing a photo of medical-grade bandages that would be a part of the donation. “Today we donated all our prop supplies to Mount Sinai hospital to help nurses and doctors battling the Covid outbreak. Let’s all keep giving when and where and how we can. More to come…”

Murphy admitted to letting a spoiler fly about the upcoming third season of the Emmy-Award winning series centered around the gay and trans community grappling with the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista is played by actress MJ Rodriguez

Pose joins a growing list of television shows, Grey’s Anatomy, The Resident and The Good Doctor, that are donating supplies to hospitals. Politicians, including Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, have been pleading with the Trump administration to order factories to manufacture the gowns, masks and ventilators which continue to be in short supply. 

 

 

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

