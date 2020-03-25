Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Helping Seattle Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

“Seattle has given us so much. Now you have people losing their jobs who are trying to pay their rent and looking for food,” the Seahawks quarterback told People . “God’s given us the ability to serve and give back. The whole city’s been shut down, and we want to hopefully make a little bit of a difference.”

The couple announced March 17 that they were donating one million meals to the city they’ve called home through Food Lifeline.

On Instagram, Ciara and Wilson encouraged followers to donate to local food banks through the Feeding America organization. And the couple reportedly wishes they could do even more.

In the past, the two have made weekly visits to Seattle Children’s Hospital. Although they are practicing social distancing like many around the country, the couple said they are ready to get back and show their appreciation to the doctors during this time.

“I can’t wait to be able to give those doctors a hug, and I know Russell feels the same way as I do,” Ciara said in a report by People. “We always love doing that anyway, but [we want] to let everyone know in [healthcare] roles like that that we are so grateful and appreciate them.”

Until then, both Ciara and Russell are enjoying their at-home quarantine with two kids, Future and Sienna.

“We always say in our house ‘Love is the way,’ and what better time to spread love?” said Ciara, who’s currently pregnant with their third child. “It’s a time for togetherness like never before. Literally every person is impacted by this. Even if you can’t contribute a dollar amount, putting love out there is beautiful, powerful and necessary.”