Da Brat Posts Tearful Video After Girlfriend’s $200k Birthday Gift, Confirms Relationship Status

Da Brat will celebrate her 46th birthday on April 14 received an early birthday gift from her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, CEO and Founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, that brought her to tears— a Bentley!



Da Brat posted an emotional video on Instagram with the caption, “I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”



See the video below. We can see why she’s in tears over the extravagant gift.



