ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 15: Da Brat attends 2020 Leaders and Legends Ball at Atlanta History Center on January 15, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Da Brat Posts Tearful Video After Girlfriend’s $200k Birthday Gift, Confirms Relationship Status

Jesseca “Judy” Dupart shocked the rapper and ‘Dish Nation’ television host.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Da Brat will celebrate her 46th birthday on April 14 received an early birthday gift from her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, CEO and Founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, that brought her to tears— a Bentley!

Da Brat posted an emotional video on Instagram with the caption, “I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”

See the video below. We can see why she’s in tears over the extravagant gift.

Jesseca confirmed their relationship a few hours before the post above, captioning a video with, “I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves. But then all these videos keep popping up like we hiding  But WE BE IN PUBLIC why is y’all hiding to get footage. My better half , my forever , my twin flame @sosobrat HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY BABY BIRTHDAY.”  

This video was taken 3•16 .... Her birthday is 4•14 but with the way things were going and my excitement I couldn’t wait 😭😣 it’s so crazy cuz I ordered a CUSTOM bow for the presentation and didn’t even wait on it 🤣🤣🤣 SHE HATES TO ACCEPT ANY GIFTS FROM ME , that’s y she was running . But she deserves the WORLD and so much more 🌎 I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves. But then all these videos keep popping up like we hiding 🙄🙄 But WE BE IN PUBLIC 🤣🤣 why is y’all hiding to get footage. My better half , my forever , my twin flame 💖💖💖 @sosobrat HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY BABY BIRTHDAY 🎂 🎁 🍰

Congrats to the happy couple!

(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

