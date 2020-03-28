Tamron Hall Returning To Television To Help Fight Coronavirus

Tamron Hall is doing her part to help keep Americans safe during the global pandemic known as coronavirus.

The television journalist, whose eponymous daytime talk show has been on hiatus since all production was shut down in New York earlier this month, will return to the airwaves on Monday, March 30.

But she won’t be breaking the state’s shelter-in-place orders to do it: Hall will be broadcasting from her home. What’s more, she’ll focus her show on news surrounding coronavirus, Deadline reports.

Before production shut down across the country, Hall’s talk show was renewed for a second season.