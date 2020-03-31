Offset Releases Trailer With Cardi B For New Celebrity Car Show

Offset is giving fans Fast & Furious vibes with the trailer to his new show.

The Migos rapper is launching a new show called "Skrrt With Offset" on Quibi, a new streaming service, People reports. Offset first announced that the show was in the works back in November, and now fans are finally getting a glimpse of the series with the release of the trailer on Monday (March 30).

"Skrrt With Offset" will reportedly take fans behind the scenes of some of the fastest and most tricked-out cars. The trailer shows a number of celebrity guests appearing on the show including Chance the Rapper, Lil Yachty, Dapper Dan, T-Pain and of course, his wife Cardi B.

The star-studded show will debut on April 6, the same day the Quibi app will launch, which is available for pre-order now.

Watch the "Skrrt With Offset" trailer below.