Samuel L. Jackson Has A Message For ‘Covidiots’ Who Won’t Stay Home

After a brief interview, Jackson read from a sequel to the children’s book Go the F**k to Sleep – one that fits the coronavirus pandemic. He claims the book’s author Adam Mansbach recently reached out to him with a new version of his poem, which Samuel L. previously read for the audiobook version.

The legendary actor made his thoughts very clear about people who are needlessly spending time outside and not socially distancing themselves.

Similar to Go the F**k to Sleep, the COVID-19 version uses profanity-laden stories to relay a message: “Stay the f**k at home!”

“Stay the f**k at home. Corona is spreading, this s**t is no joke,” Jackson reads in the video segment. “It's no time to work or roam. The way you can fight it is simple my friends, stay the f**k at home. Now technically I’m not a doctor. But m****rf*****s listen when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam F*****g Jackson, imploring you: Keep your ass at home. If you want things to get back to normal, don't panic. Just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay the f**k at home.”

Samuel L. Jackson is just one of many celebrities advising their fans to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing when out and about. Other celebs have donated money and resources to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, including Jay-Z and Rihanna, who recently joined forces to give $2 million in relief.

According to data from Johns Hopkins Hospital, more than 911,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus worldwide and 45,000 have died while 191,000 have recovered. In the United States, there are 203,000 confirmed cases and 4,400 deaths with 8,400 recoveries.