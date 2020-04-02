Nick Cannon Shares Trailer For Nipsey Hussle's Unfinished Dr. Sebi Documentary

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Director Nick Cannon arrives at the 28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The 'Wild 'N Out' star is completing Nip's film about the controversial healer.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Nick Cannon is making good on his promise to complete Nipsey Hussle's documentary about controversial healer and herbalist, Dr. Sebi.

The late rap icon and businessman was apparently in production on a comprehensive documentary about the lifestyle guru when he was killed last year, and, at the time, Cannon promised to continue the project in his honor. Now, on the one year anniversary of Nip's death, Cannon has released a trailer for the upcoming film, featuring interviews from Common and Michael Eric Dyson.

Cannon posted the clip to Twitter, with the simple caption, "As Promised... #TheMarathonContinues."

No word yet on a release date for the full film.

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

