Nick Cannon Shares Trailer For Nipsey Hussle's Unfinished Dr. Sebi Documentary

Nick Cannon is making good on his promise to complete Nipsey Hussle's documentary about controversial healer and herbalist, Dr. Sebi.

The late rap icon and businessman was apparently in production on a comprehensive documentary about the lifestyle guru when he was killed last year, and, at the time, Cannon promised to continue the project in his honor. Now, on the one year anniversary of Nip's death, Cannon has released a trailer for the upcoming film, featuring interviews from Common and Michael Eric Dyson.

Cannon posted the clip to Twitter, with the simple caption, "As Promised... #TheMarathonContinues."