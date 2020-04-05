Watch Singer Tony Terry Serenade Couple At Their Social Distancing Wedding

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Singer Tony Terry spontaneously decided to sing at a wedding he came across on Sunday (April 5).
While walking through a park in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Terry said he noticed a couple getting married with no one else except the officiant. He asked the couple if he could sing for their first dance and of course, they said yes.
The 56-year-old sang his signature song “When I’m With You” while the couple danced together in the park, making note that he made sure to continue practicing social distancing.
He shared the sweet moment on Twitter.
One shocked fan commented, “The question is did they know who Tony Terry is and how many people would’ve killed for this moment?”
Terry responded saying, “I don't think they did.”
Nonetheless the video shows the happy couple thanking Terry for their beautiful impromptu song. Terry told followers that the moment was simply great.
