Watch Singer Tony Terry Serenade Couple At Their Social Distancing Wedding

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 05: Singer Tony Terry attends 2019 Black Music Honors - Arrivals at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Terry sings ‘When I’m With You’ for the newlyweds’ first dance.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Vanessa Etienne

Singer Tony Terry spontaneously decided to sing at a wedding he came across on Sunday (April 5). 

While walking through a park in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Terry said he noticed a couple getting married with no one else except the officiant. He asked the couple if he could sing for their first dance and of course, they said yes.

The 56-year-old sang his signature song “When I’m With You” while the couple danced together in the park, making note that he made sure to continue practicing social distancing.

He shared the sweet moment on Twitter.

One shocked fan commented, “The question is did they know who Tony Terry is and how many people would’ve killed for this moment?”

Terry responded saying, “I don't think they did.”

Nonetheless the video shows the happy couple thanking Terry for their beautiful impromptu song. Terry told followers that the moment was simply great. 

(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

