Watch Singer Tony Terry Serenade Couple At Their Social Distancing Wedding

Singer Tony Terry spontaneously decided to sing at a wedding he came across on Sunday (April 5).

While walking through a park in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Terry said he noticed a couple getting married with no one else except the officiant. He asked the couple if he could sing for their first dance and of course, they said yes.

The 56-year-old sang his signature song “When I’m With You” while the couple danced together in the park, making note that he made sure to continue practicing social distancing.

He shared the sweet moment on Twitter.