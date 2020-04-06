LeBron James’ Doc On His School Is The Inspiration We All Need Right Now

At the opening of the I Promise School in July of 2018, James said, "I know the streets that they walk. I know the trials and tribulations they go through. I know the ups, the downs. I know everything they dream about and the nightmares they have … because I've been there. They're the reason that this school is here today."

The coronavirus news cycle can be exhausting so if you need some inspiration, the docu-series on LeBron James ‘ I Promise School could be a welcome escape. In 2019, James opened the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio with students attending grades three and four.

Now, the series I PROMISE is currently streaming on Quibi, a new short-form mobile video platform.



The 35-year-old NBA star told PEOPLE about the series, “Hope is a very powerful thing. No matter the situation, if a kid knows someone truly believes in them, that changes their outlook on everything. With our school, everything is built on giving kids the confidence that they can do anything.”

He continued, “They know I believe in them, they know their teachers, the whole staff, and everyone we’ve put around them believes in them. It’s incredible what they can do when they feel that support.”

James also added, “We all need a little inspiration. I think it’s important for us all to see and hear stories that can make each other better. That’s why I’m thankful that my SpringHill Entertainment was able to shine a light on these kids and these families, as well as so many other important things they’re doing.”

The I Promise School is expected to teach grades one through eight by 2022.



Watch the trailer below: