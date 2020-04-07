Chrissy Teigen and John Legend On Quarantining As A Family, It’s 'Getting to Us A Little Bit’

During the coronavirus outbreak, most Americans are being told to stay home. While staying home for weeks with your family can be a blessing, it could also be challenging. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently opened up about quarantining on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Yesterday (April 7), Chrissy, 36, told Ellen, she, John Legend, her mom and their two toddlers, Luna and Miles, have been living in a rented beach-side California home. Teigen explained, “We’re holding up fine. We are obviously making the best of it. It was definitely getting to us a little bit. We became more emotional about it, it just became a little real. It happened really fast.”



She continued, “It’s fun to be able to be light-hearted and make jokes and try to make people happy and laugh about it, but then it really hits you and you go through these ups and downs. What we’re going through right now is unprecedented.”



John Legend, 41, added, “Everybody’s trying to figure out how to get through this. A lot of folks are out of work right now, a lot of folks are struggling and just trying to figure out how to take care of their family. We all have older relatives who we’re all worried about because it hits them a little harder, so we all have to stay in touch with them.”



Legend also stresses the importance of remaining connected, “I think the key for all of us is to love each other, take care of each other, and stay in touch with each other. Even though we can’t see each other in person, we can all virtually see each other, talk to each other, and make each other feel like we have each other we can hold on to.”

That said, Teigen did admit that staying at home has been a dream come true for her while John is still constantly planning and booking potential events. She also dished on her robes that we have all seen on their social media, “I’ve always had a lot of robes and they come from all over… They truly are from all over the place. I’ve always lived in robes so now to pretend that this is just me casual is amazing … to put on this much makeup. At this point, John is just so thrilled. We’re just making the best of it.”



Watch the clip below: