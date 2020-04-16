Rasheeda And Kirk Frost Address The Most Outlandish Rumor About Their Marriage

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost's marriage always seems to make news — from infidelity to babies outside of wedlock — but the couple is still going strong after two decades. In fact, their celebration of 20 years of marriage on the season premiere of Love & Hip Hop has sparked a fresh batch of rumors: that Rasheeda married Kirk at 17, and that he adopted her when she was 15 years old.

Rasheeda addressed the teenage bride rumors herself in a followers comments last week, but things have gotten so out of hand, that she had to join forces with her husband to squash them once and for all in a video the couple posted to social media.

"Grow up. I know y'all read a age on the internet and think you know...you don't know. Dumb!" says Kirk, as Rasheeda nodded along in the background. He adding, "I'm not interested in marrying a f**king minor."

His wife then chimed in, "Let us enjoy our relationship and our s**t." She continued, "Worry about them stimulus checks because they coming in the mail."

Kirk concluded the video by saying, "You got math, add your math up. Trust me, I ain't into young b****hes."

The couple didn't say anything about Rasheeda's actual age (according to IMDB, she's 37 years old, which would mean the math of her getting married at 17 is correct), but did make it clear that it's nobody's business.

Watch the full video, below: