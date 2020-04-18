Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Are Going To Marriage Counseling Over Their Children

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are going strong as a couple, but may have hit a rough patch when it comes to parenting.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta couple decided to sit down with a marriage counselor during the April 12 episode of the show to discuss how much time Kandi was spending with her family versus her career commitments. During the convo, Burruss brought up a disagreement she had with Todd over the birthday gifts he gave his daughter Kaela, 23.

"We definitely have had arguments in the past, mainly because with Kaela, say if it's around her birthday or around Christmas, he likes to determine what we're gonna do for her during those times where he bases it off of 'Well, she needs to save money for this' or 'We should just hold it until this happens,' whatever," Kandi explained on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 After Show. "Whereas I just feel like, 'So what if she got in trouble this day? It's her birthday, so just let her do what she wants to do.'"

Kandi and Todd share Kaela and 17-year-old Riley from Tucker’s and Burress’ previous relationship, respectively, as well as the two kids they have together – three-year-old Ace and four-month-old Blaze. During the After Show, Kenya Moore told Kandi that she seems to be “the more lenient parent” to which she agreed, however Kandi also argued that Kaela is an adult who can make her decisions.

"[Todd] feels like if she hasn't been responsible in a situation or whatever, then she shouldn't get this or shouldn't do that, blah, blah, blah," she said. "But I'm just like, 'OK, but she's 23, let her live!'" Kandi also believes that Todd should be the one to be the ultimate decision-maker when it comes to his biological daughter.

"We can talk to each other about what we feel should happen in certain situations, but ultimately, you know, the 'birth parent' in that situation has the final say," she explained. "Now in the future, with our smaller kids that we have together, obviously we're gonna have to compromise a bit more."

Watch the full clip below.