Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Text Messages To Her Father Disclosed In Legal Documents

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have removed themselves from the Royal Family but they are still being stalked by the British tabloids.

Now the duchess and prince are fighting back with a new lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers for publishing extracts of a letter Meghan Markle sent to her father. She is accusing the publication of “invasion of privacy and copyright infringement after they published excerpts of a handwritten letter from Meghan to her father, sent shortly after she and Prince Harry got married,” according to CNN.

In the lawsuit, Meghan says she tried to arrange “logistics and supplies for her father discretely and with privacy, with care taken not to feed the press; that she is trying to protect her father from heightened press intrusion and scrutiny and that he should keep a low profile until the wedding.”

RELATED Meghan Fulfills The Last Of Her Royal Duties In $55 Blouse

But the Associated Newspapers outlet Mail on Sunday, claimed Thomas Markle reached out “multiple times,” according to CNN. However, text messages in court docs show Meghan and Prince Harry were trying to contact Thomas.

In a series of messages on May 14, Harry begs Thomas to not talk to the press:



“Tom, it’s Harry and I’m going to call you right now. Please pick up, thank you” / “Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but “going public” will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don’t involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks” / “Oh any speaking to the press WILL backfire, trust me Tom. Only we can help u, as we have been trying from day 1”.



Later that day, Thomas would later tell TMZ, not his daughter, that he suffered a heart attack.

Meghan reportedly sent the following messages on May 15:



“I’ve been reaching out to you all weekend but you’re not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts… Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don’t respond…Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again? I’m very sorry to hear you’re in the hospital but need you to please get in touch with us… What hospital are you at?”

The pleading messages continued, “Harry and I made a decision earlier today and are dispatching the same security guys you turned away this weekend to be a presence on the ground to make sure you’re safe… they will be there at your disposal as soon as you need them. Please please call as soon as you can… all of this is incredibly concerning but your health is most important.”



For months, Thomas Markle would claim he was ignored by his daughter.



A hearing for the case will take place this Friday.