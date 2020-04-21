Watch The Trailer For Russell Simmons Sexual Assault Documentary ‘On the Record’

HBO Max has revealed the first trailer for the Sundance documentary On the Record, which details the sexual assault allegations made against music heavy-weight Russell Simmons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Drew Dixon, one of Simmons’ accusers, speaks about her experiences in the first trailer cut.

“I didn’t tell that many people about what happened with Russell. He just grabbed me. And I’m saying no,” she says. “I was reduced to nothing in that moment, nothing about anything that makes me who I am mattered.”

On the Record follows Dixon as one of the first women of color to come forward with allegation against Simmons during the height of the #MeToo movement.

“He’s the king of hip-hop. The Black community will hate my guts,” Dixon explains (she first shared her story to the New York Times in 2017).

Two other accusers, Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher, are also featured in the documentary.

All three women have accused the media mogul of rapping them in 1990s, yet he denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

After coming on board as an executive producer of the film prior to its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this past January, Oprah Winfrey removed herself from the project, as did the film's initial distributor, Apple TV+.

“There is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured,” Oprah said in a statement, after facing backlash for her reversal. “I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women.”

HBO Max picked up the documentary in February. On the Record will premiere on May 27.

Watch the trailer below: