BET+ And Tyler Perry Studios Set May 7 Launch Date For New Comedy Series, 'Tyler Perry’s BRUH'

Written by BET Staff

#TylerPerryBruh New York, NY (April 27, 2020)– Today, BET+and Tyler Perry Studios announced that the new original series TYLER PERRY’S BRUHwill launch on Thursday, May 7exclusively across all platforms. The first three episodes of the 24-episode season will be available to stream at launch, with a new episode dropping each subsequent week. Perry’s second original series for BET+, the dramedy follows four longtime friends as they navigate life and relationships through the strength of their brother-like bond. In a society where companionship between men of color is often misjudged and misrepresented, TYLER PERRY’S BRUH depicts a healthy image of black brotherhood; embracing vulnerability without playing on stereotypical hypermasculinity. Watch the official trailer for TYLER PERRY’S BRUH.

“Bruh,” a slang term made popular by Black-Greek culture, refers to a friend so close they are more like a brother. For John, Tom, Mike and Bill, no expression could characterize their camaraderie more accurately. Whether fulfilling career dreams or finding love, these four college buddies now in their thirties find themselves learning to stand on their own two feet, while leaning on each other for support and guidance. Sometimes their love is tough and their honesty brutal, but they manage to see each other through every scenario with levity and laughter. The cast ofTYLER PERRY’S BRUH stars Barry Brewer as Jonathan “John” Watts, Mahdi Cocci as Tom Brooks, Phillip Mullings Jr as Mike Alexander and Monti Washington as Bill Frazier. Additional cast includes Chandra Currelley as Alice Watts (John’s mother), Candice Renée as Regina (the ex-girlfriend that Bill wants back), and Alyssa Goss as Pamela (a casual girlfriend of Mike.) RELATED | BET +: Get to Know Tyler Perry's Bruhs TYLER PERRY’S BRUH is executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed also serves as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios. For more on TYLER PERRY’S BRUH, go to www.betpressroom.com. Follow us on social media platforms @betplus, and join the conversation using the hashtag #TylerPerryBruh.

