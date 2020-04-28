Vivica Fox On How Hollywood Has Changed For Black Actors And Content Creators

Vivica Fox’s acting credits go back to the late 1980s.

Her hustle is unmatched from her early days in soap operas and iconic roles in Kill Bill and Empire. The NAACP Image Award winner has seen many changes in Hollywood over the years but today she is optimistic about the power African Americans have in Hollywood.



While promoting her Hustling With Vivica A. Fox podcast, the beloved actress told Too Fab, "We got our own studios and that is because things have changed. There's so many different avenues where you can get your projects done that back 20 years ago were absolutely not there. From Hulu to Netflix, Amazon, there's so many different avenues that you can get your stuff out there. Your fans can find you. Your fans can say we're here, we're supporting you. That's changed a lot."



Fox also reminisced about the days of only one Black actor being allowed to shine in a project, “Back in the day, especially for African Americans, it was one at a time. That token role that everyone was clamoring for. Those days are now very much different."



