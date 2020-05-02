'Married To Medicine' Star Dr. Heavenly Insulted Dr. Kendra's Husband And It Caused A Ruckus

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Married To Medicine: LA premieres tomorrow night (May 3), and if this preview clip is any indication, this season is going to be crazy.
In a promo for the premiere episode released by Bravo, fans of the show finally get to see the full story behind Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Kendra Segura's recent drama. To refresh your memory, Dr. Heavenly says Dr. Kendra has been threatening to fight her, but didn't exactly reveal why.
Well, now we know. Turns out, Dr. Heavenly made an unwelcome comment about Dr. Segura's husband and his, well, manhood. "You called her man's d**k small," Jazmin Johnson says to Heavenly, confronting her about her role in the drama. "And then you go and repeat it."
Dr. Heavenly vehemently denied the accusation, saying "I just asked a question."
See how Dr. Kendra reacted to the "question," below:
Those are big fighting words for discussing an allegedly small matter. The doctors will see you THIS Sunday when #Married2MedLA premieres at 9/8c, only on Bravo! pic.twitter.com/lmS9nf4TjH— Bravo (@BravoTV) April 26, 2020
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images and Elisabeth Caren/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS