‘Greenleaf’ Fans Will Be Devastated By This News About Season Five

attends the pemiere of OWN's "Greenleaf" at The Lot on June 15, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.

‘Greenleaf’ Fans Will Be Devastated By This News About Season Five

Did you see this coming?

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

It’s almost time for the final curtain of Oprah Winfrey’s hit TV drama series Greenleaf. On Sunday (May 3), OWN announced that the series is coming to an end and released the trailer for the fifth and final season, which premieres in June. 

The network gave this description of season five: "The Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. The Bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae while, day by day, Harmony and Hope’s grip on Calvary tighten."

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Donates $5 million To After School Program

Greenleaf premiered on June 21, 2016. The series has earned 10 NAACP Image Award nominations, including wins for outstanding drama series in 2020, and outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 2019 and 2020 for Lynn Whitfield.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

 

Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs