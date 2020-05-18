'RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Stands By Ex-Husband As New Rumors Of Infidelity Surface

Recently, Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant's ex-husband (and current boyfriend) Pastor Jamal Bryant was accused of fathering a child by a member of his congregation. The reality star, who split with her husband in 2009 over infidelity, is addressing these fresh rumors which surfaced just as they're working to bring their relationship back on track.

"That is all the way a lie," Bryant told Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "Clearly we're very important if people are going to make up these lies."

She continued, "Put some respect on Jamal's name. He's doing wonderful things in Atlanta."