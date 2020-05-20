Former WWE Wrestler Shad Gaspard Found Dead At 39

Former WWE superstar, Shad Gaspard, has been found dead, according to TMZ. He went missing after a group of swimmers, including his 10-year-old son, Aryeh got caught in a rip current last weekend on May 17 at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old reportedly told lifeguards to rescue his son but when they returned to retrieve him, he was already gone. Police, Coast Guard boats and divers reportedly searched for him for nearly two days.



Gaspard was found at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20 by a person on the beach.



See the clip below from the Los Angeles Fire Department.