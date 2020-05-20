Former WWE Wrestler Shad Gaspard Found Dead At 39

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Former WWE superstar, Shad Gaspard, has been found dead, according to TMZ. He went missing after a group of swimmers, including his 10-year-old son, Aryeh got caught in a rip current last weekend on May 17 at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
The 39-year-old reportedly told lifeguards to rescue his son but when they returned to retrieve him, he was already gone. Police, Coast Guard boats and divers reportedly searched for him for nearly two days.
Gaspard was found at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20 by a person on the beach.
See the clip below from the Los Angeles Fire Department.
TMZ first reported the story when Gaspard went missing. He was a member of the WWE tag team, Cryme Tyme, and was enjoying a day at the beach with his son.
Our condolences go out to Shad Gaspard’s friends, family and fans.
View this post on Instagram
We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad. . . Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad. . . The Entire Gaspard & Chittick Family
(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS