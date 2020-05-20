Former WWE Wrestler Shad Gaspard Found Dead At 39

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Pro Wrestler Shad Gaspard attends the book release party for Kris Wolfe's "10 Ways To Win A Girl's Heart" at The One Banquet Hall on November 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

After declared missing for two days, his body was discovered at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

Former WWE superstar, Shad Gaspard, has been found dead, according to TMZ. He went missing after a group of swimmers, including his 10-year-old son, Aryeh got caught in a rip current last weekend on May 17 at Venice Beach in Los Angeles. 

The 39-year-old reportedly told lifeguards to rescue his son but when they returned to retrieve him, he was already gone. Police, Coast Guard boats and divers reportedly searched for him for nearly two days.

Gaspard was found at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20 by a person on the beach.

See the clip below from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

TMZ first reported the story when Gaspard went missing. He was a member of the WWE tag team, Cryme Tyme, and was enjoying a day at the beach with his son.  

Our condolences go out to Shad Gaspard’s friends, family and fans.

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

