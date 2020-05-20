Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off Meghan McCain On ‘The View’ With Commercial Break

Heated debates on ABC’s “The View” are nothing new, especially between co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain.

The two have sparred over a multitude of topics, but this time Goldberg sent the show to commercial when they got into an exchange over the congressional COVID-19 relief bill.

The $3 trillion legislative proposal has passed the House, but is unlikely to pass the Senate, which is under control of Republicans, some of whom branded it a “liberal wish list.” McCain agreed with that analogy on the show and while she made her point, Goldberg quickly called for a commercial break.

Co-host Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin had called for the Senate to pass the relief bill, saying that the federal government should give aid to Americans who are struggling through what has become a fiscal crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The national unemployment rate increased in April to 14.7 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a number not seen since the Great Depression.

The $3 trillion may be a bit much, but Congress should have a discussion over the amount, they said in order to provide relief to those in need.

“What this is really about is the 'haves' not wanting the 'have nots' to survive this and that is really, really serious," said Hostin. "We have the money. We just don't seem to have the money to save these people. This is what that's about."

"That is just ridiculous," McCain snapped back as Goldberg tried to speak at the same time. "It's a Democrat wish list."

Goldberg continued to interject, but couldn’t break into the debate. "Hold on, I just want to — just let me finish... let me finish my point," that’s when she broke the dialogue off and it went to commercial.

See the exchange below: