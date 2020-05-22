NeNe Leakes On Her ‘RHOA’ Future: 'The Show Has Gotten Very Nasty'

The final installment of the Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion airs on Sunday.

Although NeNe Leakes walked off during last week’s episode and she will more than likely not appear in this week’s show, she is still upset about the way she’s been treated by the rest of the cast.

On Wednesday (May 22), Leakes spoke with the Daily Pop and opened up about all of the reunion drama.

Not only did she explain why she walked out twice, but she also threw some shade at her fellow housewives.

NeNe alleges that some of her co-stars had “twisted” former friend Yovanna Momplaisir’s brain and "wanted her to turn against me."

"The whole reunion was about me! I was there from the moment it started to an hour and a half before it ended," Leakes told E!. "It only shows that, without me, they can only talk about me."