Killer Mike Calls For Black People To Arm Themselves

With the Black community reeling under the weight of the coronavirus, historic unemployment and a president who tweets, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Killer Mike believes a possible remedy is for African-Americans to embrace the second amendment and arm themselves.



Mike wrote in an op-ed for Colorlines, “I put this statement out because the police cannot always get to you on time, and the world is not a just place. I also released these remarks because we cannot assume that everyone who wears a police uniform is just and fair.”



He continued, “My message to Black people across the country is the same today as it was a year ago: the only person you can count on to protect yourself and your family is you. God gave you the right to use whatever tools are available to defend your rights. Nothing—including gun ownership—should be discarded. I encourage gun ownership to my wife, my son and daughters, your sons and daughters and all Black people.”



He also recommended organizations Black gun owners can look to, “We should be highlighting and showcasing responsible gun owners. We should be looking to Black organizations such as the National African American Gun Association, which offers firearms training, self-defense training and other services. They understand the cultural nuances of gun ownership and speak directly to our needs.”