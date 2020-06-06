Justice Smith Comes Out As Queer And Reveals He's Dating 'Queen Sugar' Actor Nicholas Ashe

Justice Smith, the actor best known for roles in The Get Down, Detective Pikachu and Jurassic World, has come out as queer in a beautiful Instagram post dedicated to Black queer and trans folks.

“We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter,’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter,’ ‘All Black Lives Matter’. As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added,” he wrote.

Smith then revealed that he's in a relationship with Queen Sugar star Nicholas Ashe, writing, “You’ve been my rock and guiding light through all of this and I love you so much. I know that on the other side of this is change, though the fight is far from over.”

Smith continued. “If your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black. If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black.”

Read his full post, below: