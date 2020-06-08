Legendary Soul Train Dancer Tyrone “The Bone” Proctor Passes Away

It has been a tearful few days for the Soul Train community following the Saturday (June 6) announcement that legendary Soul Train dancer Tyrone “The Bone” Proctor, the Waack Doctor has passed away.

Jeffrey Daniel, who referred to Tyrone as his brother in dance, love and life, shared the news in a Facebook post. Daniel remembered his friend who touched the lives of many around the world with his incredible talent and sense of humor.

“I pegged the name of Waacking because the way he taught it to us telling us; You Gotta Wack that head, you gotta wack those arms to the beat!!,” Daniel said looking back on how he nicknamed the trademark choreography.