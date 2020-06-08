Legendary Soul Train Dancer Tyrone “The Bone” Proctor Passes Away

NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: Choreographer Tyrone Proctor attends the VH1 Rock Docs screening of "Soul Train The Hippest Trip In America" at The Paley Center for Media on January 27, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images)

Legendary Soul Train Dancer Tyrone “The Bone” Proctor Passes Away

Proctor was one of the last living pioneers of the ‘70s dance show.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

It has been a tearful few days for the Soul Train community following the Saturday (June 6) announcement that legendary Soul Train dancer Tyrone “The Bone” Proctor, the Waack Doctor has passed away. 

Jeffrey Daniel, who referred to Tyrone as his brother in dance, love and life, shared the news in a Facebook post. Daniel remembered his friend who touched the lives of many around the world with his incredible talent and sense of humor. 

“I pegged the name of Waacking because the way he taught it to us telling us; You Gotta Wack that head, you gotta wack those arms to the beat!!,” Daniel said looking back on how he nicknamed the trademark choreography. 

It Is with a Very Heavy Heart to announce that my Brother in Dance ,Love and Life has passed away . We have to celebrate...

Posted by Jeffrey Daniel on Saturday, June 6, 2020

As one of the last living trailblazers of the ‘70s dance craze, Proctor was chosen by Don Cornelius to perform in the Don Cornelius & The Soul Train Gang Presents stadium tour in 1973. Globally known for teaching Waacking dancing, Proctor became the pioneer for the signature dance moves in Japan, China, clubs and the famous Soul Train. 

Tyrone led the choreography in music videos for Dane Levert, Keith Sweat, The Isley Brothers, and more. Nominated for Best Choreographer with New Kids On The Block in 1989 at the MTV Awards, Tyrone was a staple in the dance community. Spreading the history of his recognizable “Waacking” moves, he was featured in the VH1 Documentary Soul Train, The Hippest Trip in America. 

See what others have said in response to his passing:

REST IN PARADISE🙏😔THE LEGENDARY SOUL TRAIN DANCER Tyrone (The Bone) Wesley Proctor. You will be greatly missed💔#Waacking #soultraindancer #thelegend #TyroneProctor

Posted by Tha Baddest on Saturday, June 6, 2020

My heart is so heavy this morning. It's so hard for me to believe that My Beautiful New York Hubby & Legendary Soul...

Posted by Brandy Sanders on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Rip Tyrone Proctor a Soul Train legend. No matter what I will always hear your voice in the back of my head screaming...

Posted by Eric Moncell Durden Jr on Saturday, June 6, 2020

(Photo by Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs