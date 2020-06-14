Meek Mill Tweets Support For B. Simone Amid Plagiarism Scandal

Meek Mill took to social media on Sunday (June 14) to defend B. Simone over allegations that she plagiarized passages of her book Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want.

“B Simone canceled because she finnesed a book and made her way from the bottom lol what major companies y’all cancel for ripping our culture off? finding ways to display hate towards our own when they start doing good is showing amongst us a lot!” he said in a series of tweets.