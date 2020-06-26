‘The Princess And The Frog’ Is Coming To Disney’s Splash Mountain

The Princess and the Frog was the 2009 film that featured Tiana, Disney’s first Black Princess. She was brought to life by Anika Noni Rose.

Now, the film is getting a special honor with Disney’s Splash Mountain ride being reimagined with The Princess and the Frog.



The ride currently features characters from the famously racist film Song of the South, which was from 1946. A Change.org petition was started earlier this month for Disney World in Florida and California to re-theme the ride.



After over 21,000 signatures, Disney has answered the demand.

According to a press release from Disney, “The re-theming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today. The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.”

The ride’s storyline will begin “after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure – featuring some of the powerful music from the film – as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.”



Anika Noni Rose wrote on Instagram, “It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana's presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized! As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us the Princess & The Frog Mardi Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!”



