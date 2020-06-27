Sherri Shepherd Was Reportedly Blacklisted From 'Friends' After Calling Out Lack Of Diversity

The lack of diversity on the classic 1990s sitcom Friends has been called out many times now, but when Sherri Shepherd did it back in the day, it may have cost her a job. Shepherd's friend Jawn Murray claims the actress, who was on one episode of the hit show, wasn't invited back because she spoke up about the whitewashed cast.

“Sherri was one of the few Black faces that was on Friends. Her, Aisha Tyler and Gabrielle Union," Murray told ABC News’ Linsey Davis during a recent interview. "And Sherri was on Friends at a time that you sent out postcards to let people know, ‘Hey, I’m going to be on TV.’ ”

According to Murray, Shepherd sent out a postcard that included a photo of herself, along with the caption, “ Friends get a little color.” The postcards went out to people in Hollywood.

Murray continued, “Well, [Shepherd] also sent that postcard to [Friends co-creator] Marta [Kauffman], and she got the postcard and [Shepherd] was never asked back on the show.”

Watch the full interview, below: