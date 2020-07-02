BET Her: Kim Fields, Sheryl Lee Ralph And More To Direct Short Films

After partnering with BET Networks on a new BET Her initiative, producer Tressa Azarel Smallwood will assist four notable Black Hollywood celebrities in directing for women-centered original short films.

Kim Fields (Living Single), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Sister Act 2), Vanessa Bell Calloway (Coming to America), and Victoria Rowell (Dumb and Dumber) will direct four original 20-minute drama’s under the BET Her “Her Stories” platform that is dedicated to empowering the next generation of Black women filmmakers.

According to Deadline, shooting has started this week in Maryland with the short-films addressing topics from Black families tackling issues like breast cancer to mental health.

“BET Her is dedicated to telling stories that support and celebrate Black women in front of and behind the camera as well as bringing awareness to important issues directly affecting the Black community,” said Lorisa Bates, VP Content Strategy, Co-Productions, and Multiplatform. “We are proud to be the platform for these powerful stories and of the work that our female talent has put into these projects that are ever so timely.”

Two out of the four films, Baby Blue and Everything is Fine is scheduled to air on BET Her July 25.

See the upcoming BET Her short film synopsis’ below: