Heartbreaking Picture Of Naya Rivera's Mother Visiting Lake Where She Went Missing

LAKE PIRU, CA - JULY 09: Ventura County crews search Lake Piru for missing actress Naya Rivera, who is missing at on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Lake Piru, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The 'Glee' star is presumed to have drowned while boating with her son.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Naya Rivera is presumed dead after a three-day search for the actress in Lake Piru, north of Los Angeles, was unsuccessful. The Glee actress was last seen boarding a pontoon boat on Lake Piru with her four-year-old son last week. When she was hours late to return the boat, the coast guard sent out a search party. Rivera's son was found safe on the boat, but his mother was nowhere to be seen.

Authorities believe Rivera is dead and are now on a "recovery mission" to find her body. "It’s a recovery effort on our part and our hope is to obviously bring closure to the family," a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tells ET. They are pretty devastated as you can imagine. That’s our goal, to bring that closure to them as best we can here."

On Saturday (July 11), Rivera's mother and brother visited the site where she was last scene, and the image is devastating:

The VSCO, who is on the scene at Lake Piru, confirmed to ET that Rivera's family members were at the lake on Saturday with investigators.

Photo: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

