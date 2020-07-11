Heartbreaking Picture Of Naya Rivera's Mother Visiting Lake Where She Went Missing

Naya Rivera is presumed dead after a three-day search for the actress in Lake Piru, north of Los Angeles, was unsuccessful. The Glee actress was last seen boarding a pontoon boat on Lake Piru with her four-year-old son last week. When she was hours late to return the boat, the coast guard sent out a search party. Rivera's son was found safe on the boat, but his mother was nowhere to be seen.

Authorities believe Rivera is dead and are now on a "recovery mission" to find her body. "It’s a recovery effort on our part and our hope is to obviously bring closure to the family," a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tells ET. They are pretty devastated as you can imagine. That’s our goal, to bring that closure to them as best we can here."