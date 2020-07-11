Heartbreaking Picture Of Naya Rivera's Mother Visiting Lake Where She Went Missing

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Naya Rivera is presumed dead after a three-day search for the actress in Lake Piru, north of Los Angeles, was unsuccessful. The Glee actress was last seen boarding a pontoon boat on Lake Piru with her four-year-old son last week. When she was hours late to return the boat, the coast guard sent out a search party. Rivera's son was found safe on the boat, but his mother was nowhere to be seen.
Authorities believe Rivera is dead and are now on a "recovery mission" to find her body. "It’s a recovery effort on our part and our hope is to obviously bring closure to the family," a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tells ET. They are pretty devastated as you can imagine. That’s our goal, to bring that closure to them as best we can here."
The search for Naya Rivera continues at Lake Piru. We are being assisted by @TulareSheriff and @SLOSheriff. We will keep you posted of any updates.— Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 11, 2020
On Saturday (July 11), Rivera's mother and brother visited the site where she was last scene, and the image is devastating:
The search continues for Naya Rivera. @VENTURASHERIFF told press that this man and woman are Naya’s mother and brother. Her mother is kneeling on the dock with her arms outstretched towards the water. pic.twitter.com/5q6eGrWojR— Anastasia (@AnastasiaElyseW) July 11, 2020
The VSCO, who is on the scene at Lake Piru, confirmed to ET that Rivera's family members were at the lake on Saturday with investigators.
Photo: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
