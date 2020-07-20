Russell Wilson Concerned About Pregnant Wife Ciara And COVID-19 As NFL Season Starts

Written by BET Staff

With the 2020 NFL season quickly approaching for its Sept. 10 opener, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is sharing his concerns about playing amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. Wrapping his thoughts around his wife and singer Ciara being pregnant with their second child together is his main reason for why his concerns about football season have peaked. The 31-year-old NFL star expressed on Twitter Sunday (July 19) how he was feeling. "I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. [NFL] Training camp is about to start.. And there's still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety," Wilson wrote on Twitter. "We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones #WeWantToPlay."

In January the couple announced that they would be expecting another child together. Wilson and Ciara also share their three-year-old daughter Sienna Princess, while Ciara is also the mother to her six-year-old son Future Zahir. Wilson hinted at the COVID-19 pandemic impacting his wife’s pregnancy in an Instagram post in early July. “You Radiate. Even in the midst of the darkest days of COVID & the world... You Shine. God’s Light glistens off of you,” he captioned. “Although this pregnancy experience has had so many restrictions due to the circumstances of the world, it has been one of the greatest blessings loving and living life with you. You Are My QUEEN. I love you.”

ESPN reports that while the countdown to the season has started, there are still some protocols that are not clear when it comes to the safety and health of the NFL players. “Some details of the testing program haven't been finalized, most notably the weekly frequency,” the outlet reports. “Long waits for results reduce the effectiveness of testing in minimizing infection and increase the possibility of spread. The union has asked for daily testing, and the league has proposed testing every other day.” Yet, other sources have found the NFL’s medical advisers are not sold on implementing daily testing because they don’t find it necessary. “It can lead to a false sense of security, and the league is concerned about a possible public perception that it would be taking up too high a number of testing resources from the teams' local communities,” according to ESPN.