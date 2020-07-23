Kenya Moore Is Helping Detroit Women Have Babies

Kenya Moore welcomed her first child at 47 after 20 years of trying, and now is determined to help other women who are having trouble conceiving.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, who is mom to 20-month-old Broolyn, has sponsored a grant through the Baby Quest Foundation to provide financial assistance to families in her hometown of Detroit who need help paying for assisted conception, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) or surrogacy, People reports.

"I waited most of my life to be able to have a child," Moore, who underwent IVF to have her child, says. "So I knew all the anguish that someone feels, especially a woman feels, to think that I may not be able to have a dream of having a child."