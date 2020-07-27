Black Love: Tavior Mowry, Tia And Tamera’s Baby Brother, Is Engaged!

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
The Mowry family will soon be welcoming a new member. Tia and Tamera’s baby brother Tavior Mowry announced his engagement on Instagram this Monday (July 27).
The 27-year-old football player and musician shared photos of him proposing to his boo Zandy Fitzgerald, in what looks like a beautiful Tennessee cabin.
“She said yes,” he captioned the post, accompanied by a heart-eyes emoji.
According to an IG post made by Zandy, Tavior and his new bride-to-be met two-and-a-half years ago over ramen. “Two and a half years ago we ate ramen together as strangers and now we’re PREPARING TO GET MARRIED,” she wrote under a picture of the two of them.
I always said “I want whoever I marry to love God more than He loves me” because I knew if that was the case I would be loved well. That prayer and many others were answered when @taviordontaemowry walked into my life. Two and a half years ago we ate ramen together as strangers and now we’re PREPARING TO GET MARRIED. What a ride. ❤️❤️❤️
Tamera also took to Instagram to welcome her soon-to-be inlaw to the family. “These two,” she wrote. “#Congratulations on your #engagement @taviordontaemowry and @zandyfitz. So proud and so excited to welcome a new member to our family. May your #love be a beautiful example to the world.”
Congrats to the happy couple!
