Black Love: Tavior Mowry, Tia And Tamera’s Baby Brother, Is Engaged!

The Mowry family will soon be welcoming a new member. Tia and Tamera’s baby brother Tavior Mowry announced his engagement on Instagram this Monday (July 27).

The 27-year-old football player and musician shared photos of him proposing to his boo Zandy Fitzgerald, in what looks like a beautiful Tennessee cabin.

“She said yes,” he captioned the post, accompanied by a heart-eyes emoji.