Black Love: Tavior Mowry, Tia And Tamera’s Baby Brother, Is Engaged!

SANTA MONICA, CA - APRIL 4: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Tamera Mowry-Housley (L) and Tia Mowry attend Tamera Mowry-Housley's baby shower at Casa Del Mar on April 4, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

See his incredible engagement photos and his bride-to-be.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

The Mowry family will soon be welcoming a new member. Tia and Tamera’s baby brother Tavior Mowry announced his engagement on Instagram this Monday (July 27). 

The 27-year-old football player and musician shared photos of him proposing to his boo Zandy Fitzgerald, in what looks like a beautiful Tennessee cabin.

“She said yes,” he captioned the post, accompanied by a heart-eyes emoji.

She said yes. 😍 📷- @kt.sura

According to an IG post made by Zandy, Tavior and his new bride-to-be met two-and-a-half years ago over ramen. “Two and a half years ago we ate ramen together as strangers and now we’re PREPARING TO GET MARRIED,” she wrote under a picture of the two of them.

Tamera also took to Instagram to welcome her soon-to-be inlaw to the family. “These two,” she wrote. “#Congratulations on your #engagement @taviordontaemowry and @zandyfitz. So proud and so excited to welcome a new member to our family. May your #love be a beautiful example to the world.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

